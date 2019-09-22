SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- At the 23rd annual Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools, held Sunday evening at the Delta Hotels Conference Center, missionary Ennie Hickman urged attendees to live a life of active faith, and to "set your faith on fire."
"We can't just say we believe. Our actions must reflect our belief. Our faith on fire is one that's active daily," said Hickman, who was the headliner at the dinner. "Listen, being at church is not the same thing as being the church."
The Bishop's Dinner is the largest single fundraiser benefiting the 16 Catholic school systems in Northwest Iowa. Last year's Bishop's Dinner, headlined by Sister Miriam James Heidland, raised more than $200,000.
A resident of Texas who travels frequently for speaking engagements, the Catholic-educated Hickman said he'd never been to Sioux City until Sunday.
"I have been doing this for a few decades, and have had the privilege and honor of traveling the globe, spoken in Africa, Asia, Central and South America and Eastern Europe, but never Sioux City, Iowa," he said to laughs from the crowd.
The bow-tied Hickman gave an energetic presentation, peppered with humor and personal anecdotes about the meaning of "fire" in the context of Christian faith.
"I was giving a talk to some junior high boys. And I was fired up. It was in the early '90s, and we were talking about setting the church on fire!" he said to laughs from the audience. "'I want you guys to go back to your churches and set them on fire!' Needless to say, I got some phone calls."
Though the world might seem to be frightening and chaotic, Hickman stressed that God has things under control.
"We're frantic to do something to combat secular humanism, to combat this worldly thing that's going on. We get worried," he said. "Brothers and sisters, listen, God is not worried. He's not up in Heaven, right now, looking down, 'Oh no! What's going to happen to my world?' God began the entire thing!"