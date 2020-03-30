At Sioux City retirement communities, families visit at the window and bingo is played in the doorway

SIOUX CITY -- Nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Sioux City are doing what they can to maintain proper social distancing among their residents, while also keeping the residents entertained and connected with family and friends as much as possible.
Social distancing, the practice of people keeping a certain distance from one another, is considered essential to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In retirement facilities, residents are being encouraged to keep their distance from one another, and their families generally cannot visit in-person.
At the Heritage at Northern Hills assisted and independent living facility in Sioux City, residents have been visiting with their families through the window -- now a nationwide phenomenon -- and even using apps like FaceTime to connect with their loved ones remotely.
Heritage at Northern Hills Executive Director Christy Nikkel said group activities have largely been abolished -- they still do the activities, but without everyone gathered together. As an example, residents are now getting their own personal laminated bingo cards, markers and erasers, and the PA system is used to call the numbers. Thus the residents can play while sitting in the doorways to their rooms.
Craft supplies are also being brought to residents' rooms.
Families can make arrangements to visit their relatives through a window and talk on the phone. "So they can have a face-to-face conversation," Nikkel said.
"We've also been using a lot of FaceTime. And we assist with that, of course, but the residents really enjoy that too. It's amazing for them to get to see somebody's face. It's different than just talking to them on the phone," Nikkel said.
Many of the residents have never used apps like FaceTime, she added: "Most of them didn't know it existed before now, and they think it's pretty neat."
Drinks (residents are allowed to have alcoholic beverages if they wish) are now brought to rooms in carts at the Heritage at Northern Hills, and meals are served in rooms rather than in a dining hall.
Just as social distancing is important to maintain the health of older individuals, so is keeping them connected with people. The National Institutes of Health reports that social interaction is strongly correlated with positive health and well-being outcomes among older adults.
Sioux City's Sunrise Retirement Community has arranged many of the same activities -- bingo in the hallway, FaceTime and Skype visits with family, and drinks brought to rooms. They recently began window visits with family members.
Sunrise residents will also be taking part in hallway hymn singing (where hymns are sung from doorways), one-on-one visits with staffers, chaplain visits, a snack cart going door-to-door and manicures in rooms. Meals are staggered in different shifts, with one resident per table.
Staff at Sunrise try to be on the lookout for residents who seem to be feeling particularly lonely, activities coordinator Erin Anderson said.
"You do have a few of them that are just so sad, and so we definitely try to pick up on those," Anderson said. "To make sure that we're spending more time with them."
