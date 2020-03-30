At Sioux City retirement communities, families visit at the window and bingo is played in the doorway

"We've also been using a lot of FaceTime. And we assist with that, of course, but the residents really enjoy that too. It's amazing for them to get to see somebody's face. It's different than just talking to them on the phone," Nikkel said.

Many of the residents have never used apps like FaceTime, she added: "Most of them didn't know it existed before now, and they think it's pretty neat."

Drinks (residents are allowed to have alcoholic beverages if they wish) are now brought to rooms in carts at the Heritage at Northern Hills, and meals are served in rooms rather than in a dining hall.

Just as social distancing is important to maintain the health of older individuals, so is keeping them connected with people. The National Institutes of Health reports that social interaction is strongly correlated with positive health and well-being outcomes among older adults.

Sioux City's Sunrise Retirement Community has arranged many of the same activities -- bingo in the hallway, FaceTime and Skype visits with family, and drinks brought to rooms. They recently began window visits with family members.