At tri-state summit in Sioux City, workforce heads say workers are too few, unemployment benefits are too much

Hultman said the expanded unemployment benefits probably led to a fundamental, negative shift in the way people see work and wages. The median hourly wage in South Dakota, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is around $17.70 an hour -- if broken down on an hourly basis, many people made more than this on unemployment.

"I think, philosophically, that's going to change a lot of individuals' attitudes towards the workforce," Hultman said.

Still, Hultman did concede that the outright absence of any economic relief last spring might've been seriously problematic.

"I also look at it though, how much money we put into our local economies, and what would've happened to our local economies had we not been able to get that money out the door and into the pockets of our citizens who really did need it in those early days," she said.

Townsend was the only one of the three to acknowledge the criticism that, if workers made more money on unemployment, their jobs didn't pay well to begin with. She disputed this notion, saying that the benefits equated to about $20 an hour, which, she said, is roughly the wage some employers offer.