At tri-state summit in Sioux City, workforce heads say workers are too few, unemployment benefits are too much

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota each have thousands more unfilled job openings than unemployed people.
This was one of the main messages of a Tri-State Workforce Summit held Thursday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, which drew workforce heads from the three states -- Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, Marcia Hultman, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation and John Albin, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor.
The summit comes as the economy reemerges from the pandemic, which initially threw millions out of work. The three states have among the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S., and South Dakota's rate is now lower than it was before the pandemic started.
South Dakota's unemployment rate in March was 2.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Nebraska, the March figure was also 2.9 percent. And in Iowa, the highest of the three, the figure was 3.7 percent.
April's unemployment numbers should become publicly available by the end of this week.
In real numbers, Iowa has 66,161 job openings at present, and only 60,900 unemployed people, according to figures presented by Townsend. In Nebraska, there were 39,000 jobs listed and only 32,000 unemployed as of last week, Albin said. In South Dakota, only 5,000 people are collecting unemployment benefits, yet there are 24,438 job openings, Hultman said.
Or, put another way, even if every unemployed person in any of the states claimed one of the available jobs, there would still likely be thousands of unfilled positions remaining.
All three had grievances with the expanded unemployment benefits provided first by the CARES Act passed last March and extended under subsequent bills.
Albin was particularly harsh in his criticism of the expanded unemployment, which initially gave unemployed people an extra $600 in addition to their state unemployment benefits, and significantly loosened the restrictions on claiming benefits. He described expanded unemployment as a "substantial disincentive" to work, and said the benefits have outlived their usefulness.
"When it all started, it made sense on a real temporary basis, but we ran some of the numbers back in the early days when the $600 FPUC (Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation) was in there, and some 82 percent of our claimants were receiving more money from the unemployment programs than they've been earning when they were (in) the workforce," he said.
"And when the whole workforce is closed down, whole work world's closed down, that makes -- it's OK, I guess, but sustaining it beyond that, it doesn't make sense."
South Dakota and Iowa are ending the expanded federal unemployment benefits next month. The expanded federal benefits this year were tapered down to $300 a week.
Hultman said the expanded unemployment benefits probably led to a fundamental, negative shift in the way people see work and wages. The median hourly wage in South Dakota, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is around $17.70 an hour -- if broken down on an hourly basis, many people made more than this on unemployment.
"I think, philosophically, that's going to change a lot of individuals' attitudes towards the workforce," Hultman said.
Still, Hultman did concede that the outright absence of any economic relief last spring might've been seriously problematic.
"I also look at it though, how much money we put into our local economies, and what would've happened to our local economies had we not been able to get that money out the door and into the pockets of our citizens who really did need it in those early days," she said.
Townsend was the only one of the three to acknowledge the criticism that, if workers made more money on unemployment, their jobs didn't pay well to begin with. She disputed this notion, saying that the benefits equated to about $20 an hour, which, she said, is roughly the wage some employers offer.
Mike Wells, president and CEO of Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, was unable to attend the event but shared some of his workforce concerns via Chris McGowan, president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, who was in attendance.
Wells told McGowan that "he needs 400 people now," and that his ice cream and dairy facilities are running at 70 percent of productivity due to staff shortages, at a time when demand is up 20 percent.
"He (Mike Wells) says that he's asking more of fewer people than at any time in recent history," McGowan said.
Childcare, Townsend said, is one of the issues dragging down workforce participation in Iowa. This became especially acute during the pandemic as schools switched to remote learning and daycare centers closed their doors, leaving parents in a bind.
"That was a preexisting problem before the pandemic, and certainly aggravated as a result of the pandemic," she said.
Although schools have mostly reopened, daycare availability remains scarce. This is in part due to the low pay for daycare workers -- an average of $10.18 an hour in Iowa, the lowest of the three states.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has formed a task force to find ways to resolve the childcare crisis, which Townsend said is a "multi-layered problem" that demands a "multi-layered approach."
Low-skill workers (those who have only a high school diploma and little marketable experience) are another issue in Iowa, as there are too many of them for too few positions -- many of the jobs that are available require skills obtained through training, education or experience. Low-skilled positions are also in many cases somewhat easy to automate, leaving them highly vulnerable to job loss.
"The pandemic probably has accelerated the loss of those low-skilled jobs, as employers over the course of the pandemic had to work with lower number of available staff, they probably automated a little bit faster than they might otherwise -- we knew that was coming, but I think it's been accelerated," she said.