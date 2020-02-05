Atlanta Rhythm Section coming to Blackbird Bend Casino

ONAWA, Iowa -- The Atlanta Rhythm Section, a popular 1970s band, will perform live at the Blackbird Bend Event Center near Onawa at 8 p.m. June 19 as part of its 50th anniversary tour.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The band's hits include “So Into You,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Champagne Jam,” “Do It or Die” and “Spooky.” The band has multiple gold and platinum albums to its credit, according to a press release from the casino.

ARS was formed in Georgia in 1970 when several of Atlanta’s studio musicians came together after working on a Roy Orbison recording session. The band’s breakthrough single, “So Into You,” gave the group added momentum in 1977. Their platinum follow-up album, “Champagne Jam,” which included the hit song, “Imaginary Lover,” broke into the top 10 in 1978. The band has continued to perform in venues around the world since that time.

Tickets for the June ARS concert at Blackbird Bend are now on sale at www.blackbirdbend.com. Ticket holders must be 21 years of age or older to attend the concert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0