Atokad live race date moved up to July 10

SIOUX CITY -- The lone live horse race date at South Sioux City's Atokad Park will be held July 10, about two months earlier than in previous years.
The first post time is 11 a.m. Three races will be run at the track, owned by Ho-Chunk, Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk took over the track nine years ago, intent on building a casino at the track.
In most years, Ho-Chunk holds only one race day at Atokad, the minimum needed to maintain its state license. Last year, there were two race days, albeit with only one race per day. In recent years, Atokad's live races took place in September.
This year's race date was originally set for July 17. The Nebraska Racing Commission last week approved moving it up a week earlier so the date would be closer to the other horse-racing dates in the state. Atokad's July 10 races are the last of the summer season in Nebraska.
The other tracks in Nebraska moved their races up this year, likely to accommodate the upcoming construction at their planned casinos, especially in Omaha and Lincoln. Ho-Chunk is expected to spend as much as $300 million on casinos in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City, though they have provided few hints of what South Sioux City's venue will look like.
Ho-Chunk Director of Development Alexcia Boggs said on Wednesday that Atokad had to keep its date nearer to the second-to-last races -- which are set for July 3 at Columbus, Nebraska.
"When you have too big of a (scheduling) gap, you run the risk of the owners, and the jockeys, even the officials -- they might leave town and go to another horse track to make the money," Boggs said.
It's a big year for Nebraska's tracks. Ballot measures approved by voters last November gave the green-light to casinos at the state's horse tracks, which proponents said would breathe new life into the faded horse-racing industry. Ho-Chunk has quickly emerged as a front-runner in the race to build racetrack casinos.
Due to dwindling attendance and betting, the state's six tracks in recent years have collectively held just 53 live racing days per year, the minimum to maintain licensure.