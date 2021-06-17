Atokad live race date moved up to July 10

SIOUX CITY -- The lone live horse race date at South Sioux City's Atokad Park will be held July 10, about two months earlier than in previous years.

The first post time is 11 a.m. Three races will be run at the track, owned by Ho-Chunk, Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk took over the track nine years ago, intent on building a casino at the track.

In most years, Ho-Chunk holds only one race day at Atokad, the minimum needed to maintain its state license. Last year, there were two race days, albeit with only one race per day. In recent years, Atokad's live races took place in September.

This year's race date was originally set for July 17. The Nebraska Racing Commission last week approved moving it up a week earlier so the date would be closer to the other horse-racing dates in the state. Atokad's July 10 races are the last of the summer season in Nebraska.

The other tracks in Nebraska moved their races up this year, likely to accommodate the upcoming construction at their planned casinos, especially in Omaha and Lincoln. Ho-Chunk is expected to spend as much as $300 million on casinos in Lincoln, Omaha and South Sioux City, though they have provided few hints of what South Sioux City's venue will look like.