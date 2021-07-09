Atokad Park races return Saturday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Horse racing returns Saturday morning to South Sioux City's Atokad Park, 1524 Atokad Dr.

The first post time is 11 a.m., the second is slated around 11:20 and the third and last is at 11:40, depending on track conditions. The races should be finished by noon.

The annual race day was moved up considerably this year -- they were held in September until last year, when the race date became two days and was moved to October. Due to the pandemic, there was only one race held each of the two racing dates in an effort to discourage crowds.

All other tracks in Nebraska scheduled their races early this year, likely to accommodate upcoming projects to build casinos at the tracks. Atokad's races will be the last horse races of the year in Nebraska.

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, which owns the Atokad track, opted the move the race this year so that the race day would fall closer to the second-to-last race day, which was in Columbus, Nebraska, last Saturday.