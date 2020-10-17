Atokad races 2020: Few attendees, major gambling initiatives on the ballot

"We were hoping that, things would get a little better. Actually, things have gotten a little worse in the area with COVID," Morgan added. "So, that's why we decided to dial it back a little bit."

Saturday's race was won by LB Gold, a five-year-old chestnut-colored gelding ridden by Mike T. Luark. Picklejuice, a five-year-old brown gelding ridden by Tara Hynes, came in second.

There will be a second race at the track Sunday afternoon.

Races are run annually at Atokad in order to comply with a Nebraska requirement that licensed racetracks have at least one race a year. Ho-Chunk has used the races in previous years to promote its legislative efforts to bring casinos to Nebraska.

Horse racing is the oldest form of gambling to be allowed by the Nebraska Constitution, which was amended in 1934 to permit bets at licensed tracks. The Constitution was amended again in 1958, 1967 and 1988 to allow bingo, lotteries and simulcast horse races, respectively. Casino gambling remains illegal under Nebraska law, and some in the state, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, are opposed to the idea.