Atokad races 2020: Few attendees, major gambling initiatives on the ballot

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- With a slate of three expanded gambling measures on the Nebraska ballot for November, Saturday should have been a red-letter day at Atokad Park. But, because of COVID-19, the whole thing was rather subdued.
Only one race was run Saturday at Atokad, which is owned by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebgago Tribe of Nebraska's economic development arm. A handful of gamblers and spectators showed up.
Two racing fans, Lori Plantage of Sioux City and Tammy Lane of South Sioux City, made an effort to keep with the longstanding tradition of flamboyant racetrack attire -- they both wore mini-top hats on their heads, and placed bets on horses. (Lane said she bet on all of the horses, which is a rather unusual wagering tactic.)
"I love to watch to them on TV!" Plantage said of horseraces, in particular the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. "That's why I wore the hat."
Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said Saturday's single race was small and quiet by design -- attracting too many people would have been unnecessarily risky.
"In previous years, we've had maybe a few thousand people here. It looks like we have maybe a hundred or so," Morgan said. "But, I think we're better safe than sorry."
The race was delayed somewhat (in previous year it was held in mid-September), in hopes that the coronavirus situation would improve. That didn't happen.
"We were hoping that, things would get a little better. Actually, things have gotten a little worse in the area with COVID," Morgan added. "So, that's why we decided to dial it back a little bit."
Saturday's race was won by LB Gold, a five-year-old chestnut-colored gelding ridden by Mike T. Luark. Picklejuice, a five-year-old brown gelding ridden by Tara Hynes, came in second.
There will be a second race at the track Sunday afternoon.
Races are run annually at Atokad in order to comply with a Nebraska requirement that licensed racetracks have at least one race a year. Ho-Chunk has used the races in previous years to promote its legislative efforts to bring casinos to Nebraska.
Horse racing is the oldest form of gambling to be allowed by the Nebraska Constitution, which was amended in 1934 to permit bets at licensed tracks. The Constitution was amended again in 1958, 1967 and 1988 to allow bingo, lotteries and simulcast horse races, respectively. Casino gambling remains illegal under Nebraska law, and some in the state, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, are opposed to the idea.
For the past several years, Ho-Chunk, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's economic development arm -- in collaboration with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA) -- has been gearing up for this year's trio of ballot initiatives, 429, 430 and 431. The first would amend the state's constitution to allow casino gambling at licensed horse tracks, while the latter two would set up a regulatory body to oversee the casinos and establish a taxation regime for them.
Initiative 429 is the linchpin of the three, though proponents argue they're all important.
"If the constitutional amendment passed, we would still get casino gaming. The problem with that is, (if 430 and 431 failed) then you would leave it up to politicians to decide what to do with the tax money," said Lynne McNally, executive vice-president of the HBPA.
Proponents have consistently argued that Nebraskans are already gambling in casinos at neighboring states, and that all those revenues, which could have flowed into Nebraska's coffers, are lost.
Ho-Chunk has long held out hopes of building a casino on the acreage it owns near the Atokad track, which it purchased in 2016. Its most recent effort to get an initiative on the ballot, back in 2016, failed when Nebraska Secretary of State John Gale's office rejected 31,600 of the 120,000 signatures.
This year, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert B. Evnen tried to throw out the Ho-Chunk's ballot initiative, saying it didn't comply with the state's "single-subject rule," but the Ho-Chunk-led group sued and won at the Nebraska Supreme Court.
