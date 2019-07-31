{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Overall attendance at Sioux City's three public swimming pools dropped slightly from 2018 to 2019, according to data provided by the city.

In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, total attendance, which includes all open swim, estimated rental attendance and swim program participants, came in at 56,331, down 1,320 from fiscal year 2018, when attendance was calculated at 57,651. Riverside had the highest attendance in fiscal year 2019 at 28,667, followed by Leif Erikson at 15,392.

Lewis Pool

Carter Foster, 13, of Sioux City, dives into the water at Lewis Pool in Sioux City.

While both Riverside and Leif Erikson saw attendance decline by 564 and 811, respectively, during that one-year period, Lewis Pool saw attendance increase by 55 to 12,272.

Nearly a month into fiscal year 2020, recreation supervisor Eric Griffith was optimistic that attendance would remain in the 54,000 to 57,000 range for fiscal year 2020. He said temperatures of 80 degrees and above are ideal for swimming.

PHOTOS: Historic images of Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood

+8 
+8 
Tyler & Floyd
+8 
+8 
Historical fire station
+8 
+8 
Elmwood Mansion
+8 
+8 
Hawthorne School
+8 
+8 
Leeds Airport

"The first almost three weeks of July were extremely hot. We were seeing, on average, between 700 people to 1,000 people a day between the three pools, which is quite a bit of people," he said. "The last week has kind of been iffy. This past weekend, the weather was great outside, it's just not that great for swimming."

The last day of the pool season for Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools is Aug 6. Riverside Family Aquatic Center will remain open until Aug. 18.

Cook and Leeds closed at the end of the 2016 swimming season, because they had the lowest attendance of the swimming pools. Both pools have since been replaced by splash pads.

PHOTOS: Historic images of Sioux City's Leeds neighborhood

+8 
+8 
Tyler & Floyd
+8 
+8 
Historical fire station
+8 
+8 
Elmwood Mansion
+8 
+8 
Hawthorne School
+8 
+8 
Leeds Airport

"Our attendance has been going down slightly, but when we closed Cook and Leeds, we absorbed a lot of the attendance at the other three pools," Griffith said. 

City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson Pool with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed $8.5 million regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center that would replace Lewis Pool. Griffith said the city will operate Leif Erikson Pool as long as possible.

"We survey the facility twice a year, once in the spring and then once after the season. Everything is running as normal," he said.

Lewis Pool

Cobie Coon, of Sioux City, takes a dive at Lewis Pool in Sioux City.

The city currently has five splash pads, which can be operated longer than the swimming pools. The splash pads are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to Griffith.

"Obviously, you're not going to learn how to swim with them, but it gives another opportunity for families, either that can't make it to the swimming pools or weren't going to go to the swimming pools to begin with, for something closer to where they live," he said. "There's a lot invested at the beginning with building it, but then after that, it's very low maintenance."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

End of pool season

The last day of the pool season for Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools is Aug 6. The price of admission is $2.25 for children, $3.50 for adults and children under 2 years are free.

Riverside Family Aquatic Center will remain open daily from 1 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 18. The price of admission is $3.50 for children, $4.25 for adults and children under 2 years are free.

The Pooch Paddle will be held Aug. 19 and 20 at Riverside Family Aquatic Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendance

FY2019 FY2018 FY2017 FY2016 FY2015 FY2014

Lief Pool 15,392 16,203 15,265 17,980 12,716 12,483

Lewis Pool 12,272 12,217 11,527 12,231 9,743 11,327

Cook Pool Closed Closed 3,599 6,602 7,546 4,690

Riverside 28,667 29,231 26,403 27,948 21,467 25,133

Leeds Pool Closed Closed 2,754 4,820 3,546 6,325

Total 56,331 57,651 59,548 69,581 55,018 59,958

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments