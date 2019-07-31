SIOUX CITY -- Overall attendance at Sioux City's three public swimming pools dropped slightly from 2018 to 2019, according to data provided by the city.
In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, total attendance, which includes all open swim, estimated rental attendance and swim program participants, came in at 56,331, down 1,320 from fiscal year 2018, when attendance was calculated at 57,651. Riverside had the highest attendance in fiscal year 2019 at 28,667, followed by Leif Erikson at 15,392.
While both Riverside and Leif Erikson saw attendance decline by 564 and 811, respectively, during that one-year period, Lewis Pool saw attendance increase by 55 to 12,272.
Nearly a month into fiscal year 2020, recreation supervisor Eric Griffith was optimistic that attendance would remain in the 54,000 to 57,000 range for fiscal year 2020. He said temperatures of 80 degrees and above are ideal for swimming.
Leeds and the American Pop Corn Company submerged in water from the Floyd River flood of 1953. The company bounced back rather despite the severe water damage and resumed normal operations by the end of the summer.
Leeds residents use a boat to traverse the streets after the Floyd River flood in 1953. Floyd Avenue and other streets were flooded up to the Highway 75 viaduct. Reports said the Floyd River rose seven feet in two-and-a-half hours.
"The first almost three weeks of July were extremely hot. We were seeing, on average, between 700 people to 1,000 people a day between the three pools, which is quite a bit of people," he said. "The last week has kind of been iffy. This past weekend, the weather was great outside, it's just not that great for swimming."
The last day of the pool season for Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools is Aug 6. Riverside Family Aquatic Center will remain open until Aug. 18.
Cook and Leeds closed at the end of the 2016 swimming season, because they had the lowest attendance of the swimming pools. Both pools have since been replaced by splash pads.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Leeds and the American Pop Corn Company submerged in water from the Floyd River flood of 1953. The company bounced back rather despite the severe water damage and resumed normal operations by the end of the summer.
Leeds residents use a boat to traverse the streets after the Floyd River flood in 1953. Floyd Avenue and other streets were flooded up to the Highway 75 viaduct. Reports said the Floyd River rose seven feet in two-and-a-half hours.
"Our attendance has been going down slightly, but when we closed Cook and Leeds, we absorbed a lot of the attendance at the other three pools," Griffith said.
City staff have planned for the eventual replacement of Leif Erikson Pool with a splash pad and the construction of a proposed $8.5 million regional aquatic center in Morningside east of IBP Ice Center that would replace Lewis Pool. Griffith said the city will operate Leif Erikson Pool as long as possible.
"We survey the facility twice a year, once in the spring and then once after the season. Everything is running as normal," he said.
The city currently has five splash pads, which can be operated longer than the swimming pools. The splash pads are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., according to Griffith.
"Obviously, you're not going to learn how to swim with them, but it gives another opportunity for families, either that can't make it to the swimming pools or weren't going to go to the swimming pools to begin with, for something closer to where they live," he said. "There's a lot invested at the beginning with building it, but then after that, it's very low maintenance."
Uptown Theater
Iowa Theater
Riviera Theater
Hollywood Theater
Hipp Theater
Orpheum Theater
Lower Fourth Street
Capital Theater 1940-1959
Riviera Theater
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
Esquire Theater
West Theater
Lower Fourth Street
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Victory Theater
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy