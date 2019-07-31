* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!

End of pool season

The last day of the pool season for Leif Erikson and Lewis Pools is Aug 6. The price of admission is $2.25 for children, $3.50 for adults and children under 2 years are free.

Riverside Family Aquatic Center will remain open daily from 1 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 18. The price of admission is $3.50 for children, $4.25 for adults and children under 2 years are free.

The Pooch Paddle will be held Aug. 19 and 20 at Riverside Family Aquatic Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

Attendance

FY2019 FY2018 FY2017 FY2016 FY2015 FY2014

Lief Pool 15,392 16,203 15,265 17,980 12,716 12,483

Lewis Pool 12,272 12,217 11,527 12,231 9,743 11,327

Cook Pool Closed Closed 3,599 6,602 7,546 4,690

Riverside 28,667 29,231 26,403 27,948 21,467 25,133

Leeds Pool Closed Closed 2,754 4,820 3,546 6,325

Total 56,331 57,651 59,548 69,581 55,018 59,958