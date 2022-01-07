Auditor report on Woodbury County Sheriff Dept. suggests better recordkeeping on vehicle sales

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report on his office's investigation of vehicle transactions of the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, indicating no wrongdoing on the part of the department but making recommendations for better recordkeeping procedures.

The investigation, conducted with assistance from the Iowa Department of Transportation, covered the sheriff's department's vehicle-related transactions in the period between July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

It was prompted by questions raised early last year that suggested the department had sold some of its older vehicles on the cheap and that a sheriff's department employee had purchased an inexpensive used vehicle sold by the department.

Sand's report "did not identify any Sheriff's Office vehicles which were traded in or sold for an unreasonable value."

Dollar figures in the auditor's report indicate that the sheriff's department's old vehicles, after being sold to dealerships, netted rather little in the way of profit for the dealers that purchased and then sold them -- 36 of the department's old vehicles earned a profit of less than $400, grand total, for the auto dealers.

"Specifically, the Sheriff's Office received $163,746.00 trade-in value for 36 vehicles traded from July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2020 which were subsequently sold by the dealers where they were traded in for a total of $164,133.21," the report said.

The report did identify some inconsistencies, including a purchase agreement setting the price of four old vehicles at $200 apiece -- for some reason the department received only $400 for these, rather than the $800 they were supposed to have been paid. The report says neither the sheriff's office nor the dealership, Ideal Wheels, could provide an explanation for this.

The auditor's report goes on to say that the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office did not maintain documentation on the condition of the vehicles, which would have helped determine their trade-in value.

"Sand recommended the Sheriff's Office develop written policies and procedures for the sale and trade-in of vehicles and other equipment and maintain information on the condition of the Office's fleet to help determine their value," the report said.

The department vehicles in question ranged from the long-since-discontinued Ford Crown Victoria and Mercury Grand Marquis models, which were once very popular with law enforcement, to various model-years of Dodge Charger, Dodge Ram, Ford Expedition, Ford Interceptor, Ford Taurus, Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Impala and assorted others.

The audit was expected to cost the county somewhere between $5,000 and $30,000, though the final cost was not clear at the time of this writing.

The matter was brought to the public's attention Jan. 26 of last year by Rocky De Witt, chair of the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors, who also works for the sheriff's office as a security officer in the Woodbury County Courthouse. The engagement letter that began the audit was signed in March.

De Witt said the office had sold a set of four patrol cars to a used-car dealer for a grand total of around $800 (this may have been the same sale mentioned above in which the department was paid $400.) Per his calculations, the cars should have been worth over 15 times that $800 price, though other estimates suggested less than that.

"I guess my thing is, if they're only worth 200 bucks, were they (in) that bad of shape?" De Witt said during a county board meeting last winter. "We're driving inmates around in a $200 jalopy? And that's not, like, a liability waiting to happen?"

Sand's report pointed out that vehicles driven in a law-enforcement capacity, such as these were, often suffer a strenuous service life, which impacts their value and may make comparisons to the market value of similar vehicles less relevant.

"The vehicles traded by the Sheriff's Office have typically been driven more aggressively than a normal vehicle. As a result, it is reasonable that the subsequent sale price of the vehicles is more reflective of the vehicles' value than their NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) value," the report said.

The report also pointed out that, despite the sheriff's department's efforts to get the best price for its used vehicles, it is ultimately the dealers who decide what they're willing to pay.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, whose term in office began after the events in question, maintained that the sheriff's department's books had no irregularities that he knew of.

"We recognize that the optics of it may not look good," Sheehan said last year.

De Witt also pointed out that one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet Impala, had been sold to a local dealership during the summer of 2020 for $200. The dealership then sold the vehicle to a private citizen, who some time later sold it to Capt. Willie Garrett with the sheriff's department, who bought it for a friend of his son's. (This according to a recounting of events by Sheriff Chad Sheehan; the events and some details were recounted somewhat differently at the supervisors' meeting.)

The report indicates that a vehicle was traded by the sheriff's office for $100 to a dealership, which was later sold to another dealer. Some 70 days after the second dealership took the title to that vehicle, it "was then sold to an employee of the Sheriff's Office for $500," the report says.

"Based on the timing of the sales, the sale to the employee is considered an arm's length transaction and did not provide a benefit to the employee," the report says of that vehicle sale.

De Witt had also accused the sheriff's office of paying unusually high prices to a dealer in Indiana for a set of three Dodge Durangos in the summer of 2020. Vehicle prices surged during the pandemic, and Sheehan said the department had difficulty in sourcing vehicles locally.

Another of the department's vehicle transactions had been flagged by the county treasurer's office, De Witt said. Sheehan responded that the sale was flagged for a seemingly mundane reason, having to do with registration fees paid on the vehicle as part of the sale. As a government entity, the sheriff's office does not pay registration fees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.