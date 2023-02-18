BERESFORD, S.D. — A Crofton, Nebraska, man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash east of Beresford.

Joseph Tramp III, 76, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the semi-truck and trailer he was driving.

The crash happened at 12:29 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 46 and 473rd Avenue, two miles east of Beresford. Highway 46 was closed to traffic for six hours after the crash.

The statement said Tramp was driving a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer eastbound on Highway 46, when he swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup, which was driven by 45-year-old Brian Jensen, of Burbank, South Dakota. The pickup was turning into a private driveway. The semi-truck and trailer crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer, which was driven by Dustin Aspaas, 38, of Baltic, South Dakota. The 2012 Kenworth was hauling ethanol fuel at the time.

According to the statement, Aspaas was wearing a seatbelt and received serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Jensen was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.