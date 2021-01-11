Authorities identify body found in fire-damaged Estherville home

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in an Estherville home that caught fire.

According to a statement from the Estherville Police Department, the man is 69-year-old Paul Ostendorf, who owned and occupied the home at 1414 N. Sixth St.

Both Ostendorf's cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

At 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 2, Emmet County 911 operators received a call from a neighbor who reported flames coming from a house near his location.

Estherville firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the house was heavily damaged in the blaze. Firefighters eventually recovered Ostendorf's body from the home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.