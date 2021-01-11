Authorities identify body found in fire-damaged Estherville home

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa -- Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in an Estherville home that caught fire.
According to a statement from the Estherville Police Department, the man is 69-year-old Paul Ostendorf, who owned and occupied the home at 1414 N. Sixth St.
Both Ostendorf's cause of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.
At 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 2, Emmet County 911 operators received a call from a neighbor who reported flames coming from a house near his location.
Estherville firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the house was heavily damaged in the blaze. Firefighters eventually recovered Ostendorf's body from the home.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
