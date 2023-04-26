DAKOTA DUNES -- Local and state authorities are investigating the death of a woman found in her Dakota Dunes apartment building Wednesday.

Authorities were notified at about 9:30 a.m. that a woman had been found on the floor of her apartment in the Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex, 240 Courtyard Drive.

Rescue personnel and law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found the woman, who was dead, Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges said.

Limoges said foul play hasn't been ruled out. He declined to comment on any suspected manner of death.

"We're just trying to thoroughly follow up to determine what occurred here," Limoges said.

The woman's name has not been released.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation was notified, and DCI agents remained at the scene late Wednesday afternoon as the investigation continued.

It's believed the woman lived alone. Limoges said the woman was a young adult, but he did not release her age. He also declined to comment on any possible relationship the man who found the woman may have had with her.

No one has been formally questioned by authorities, and no one has been taken into custody, Limoges said.