Authorities release name of 52-year-old woman killed in U.S. 20 crash

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that Kelli Sue Thoma, 52, of Sioux City, lost control of her eastbound SUV at 8:24 a.m. at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.
The SUV entered the southeast ditch and rolled over. Thoma was pronounced dead from her injuries.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today