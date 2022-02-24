 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Authorities release name of 52-year-old woman killed in U.S. 20 crash

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a rollover crash Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that Kelli Sue Thoma, 52, of Sioux City, lost control of her eastbound SUV at 8:24 a.m. at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

The SUV entered the southeast ditch and rolled over. Thoma was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

One death in Sioux City rollover accident

An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.

$1 for 13 weeks

$1 for 13 weeks

Need a gift for the holidays? $1 gets 13 weeks of unlimited access to our E-edition as well as unlimited articles on siouxcityjournal.com, wit…

Watch Now: Related Video

Asteroid that wipe out the dinosaurs reportedly struck in spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News