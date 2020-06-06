Authorities release name of deceased man found in Missouri River Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found in the Missouri River Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, the individual was 27-year-old Mark John of Sioux City.

At around 2:18 p.m. Thursday, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a body in the river at the confluence of the Missouri River and Perry Creek. The body was recovered by Sioux City Fire Rescue.

No foul play is presently suspected in John's death. An autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

