Authorities release name of man killed in crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver who died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Elk Point.
Joseph Hoover, 54, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead after being flown from the crash site about six miles north of Elk Point to a Sioux City hospital, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Hoover was driving south on Interstate 29 in a 1998 Toyota Tacoma at 4:39 p.m., when his vehicle entered the median. Hoover overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, enter the west ditch and roll.
Hoover, the only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.