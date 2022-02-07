 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities release name of man killed in crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver who died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Elk Point.

Joseph Hoover, 54, of Sioux City, was pronounced dead after being flown from the crash site about six miles north of Elk Point to a Sioux City hospital, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Hoover was driving south on Interstate 29 in a 1998 Toyota Tacoma at 4:39 p.m., when his vehicle entered the median. Hoover overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, enter the west ditch and roll.

Hoover, the only occupant, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
