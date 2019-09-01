SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The fireworks chemicals found in a South Sioux City home Saturday night have been removed and disposed of by authorities.
South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew said Sunday that all the fireworks chemicals were removed Saturday from the residence at the 300 block of West 18th Street, where a family discovered mysterious chemicals in the basement of a deceased relative's home.
Merithew said the various chemicals and fusing were of the type used in the making of fireworks or explosives. He said they had likely not been touched in at least a decade.
Eight residences along the block were evacuated, and a state bomb squad from Lincoln, Nebraska was called to the scene, as were officials from the Omaha office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities left the area by around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Merithew said the chemicals, which he said weighed "in excess of 60 pounds" had been disposed of.