Authorities respond to possible drowning at Woodbury County park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Emergency officials responded to a possible drowning at the beach of Little Sioux Park, just south of Correctionville, on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:47 p.m., the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and other first responders were dispatched to the park, according to a sheriff's office news release. Other people at the park had pulled a 12-year-old boy from the water.

CPR was started, and the victim was later transported to Mercy One by Wings One, according to the news release. The victim's condition is unknown at this time, and his name is not being released until the investigation is completed.

Two public swimming beaches are part of the Woodbury County parks system. The beaches at Little Sioux Park and Bigelow Park near Salix are not staffed with lifeguards.

Elsewhere in Woodbury County, at state-managed Brown's Lake near Bigelow Park, a 46-year-old woman drowned in early June, while swimming in the lake off a boat.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said Brown's Lake is managed by Woodbury County.