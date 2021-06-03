 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seeking suspect in Sheldon bank robbery
0 comments
alert

Authorities seeking suspect in Sheldon bank robbery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheldon robbery

The Sheldon Police Department released the following image of a suspect wanted in connected with the Thursday morning robbery of Iowa State Bank.

 Dolly Butz

SHELDON, Iowa -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Sheldon bank Thursday morning. 

The Sheldon Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are looking for a black male who is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a mask, red glasses, white gloves and blackish-gray pants when he robbed Iowa State Bank, according to the post. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525 or the O'Brien County Sheriffs Office at 712-957-3415.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: El Buen Gusto to attend Food Truck Friday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News