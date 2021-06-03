Authorities seeking suspect in Sheldon bank robbery

SHELDON, Iowa -- Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the robbery of a Sheldon bank Thursday morning.
The Sheldon Police Department said in a Facebook post that they are looking for a black male who is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a mask, red glasses, white gloves and blackish-gray pants when he robbed Iowa State Bank, according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheldon Police Department at 712-324-2525 or the O'Brien County Sheriffs Office at 712-957-3415.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.