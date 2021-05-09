Awards given to Sioux City History Projects participants

SIOUX CITY -- A reception and awards ceremony to honor the knowledge and creativity of 75 local fourth-grade students participating in the 30th annual Sioux City History Projects exhibition was held at the Sioux City Public Museum on May 8.
Crowd capacity was limited due to COVID-19.
In addition to presenting blue ribbons to all the exhibit participants, Mayor Bob Scott presented special certificates in the following categories:
Sioux City Museum & Historical Association Award:
Corn Palace – Joel Saquic Majano
Tonwantonga – Emma Dandurand
President’s Award: John Peirce Mansion – Aydon Meyer
Trustee’s Award: Sioux City Combination Bridge – Rayce Baum
Museum Staff Award:
Sergeant Charles Floyd Poster – Jonathan Rodriguez
Sioux City’s First McDonald’s – Nelitza Torres Ramos
Thorpe and Company Clock – Sophia Nelson
Museum Director’s Award: Orpheum Theatre – Darwin Perez-Carreto
Visitor’s Choice Award: Sioux City Stock Yards – Helena Heying
After studying local history, 746 students created models and posters based on Sioux City’s past and present.
The 13 participating elementary schools and two virtual classrooms with projects on display include:
Bryant Elementary: Dawson Claeys, Aliyah DeWall, Eva Monk, Alexander Sattizahn, Sammie Sullivan, and Jorge Topete-Robles;
Holy Cross Elementary: Landon Bodammer and Ceron Bridges;
Irving Elementary: Miakol Kur, Wisly Lucas, Jayden Ngo, Juan Perez, Darwin Perez Carreto, Thaily Ramirez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Josue Sebastian, Nelitza Torres Ramos, Haylie Trujillo, and Alan Vizcarra;
Leeds Virtual Learner: Joslyn Krause;
Liberty Elementary: Pablo Alcaraz Santillan, Beau Coyle, Gabe Herman, Renca Oloday, Tavion Simmons, and Mia Trujillo;
Loess Hills Elementary: Rayce Baum, Cassidy Henningfeld, Henry Lee, Breeya McCann, Junior Ramirez, Hector Retano, and Carly Treft;
Loess Hills Virtual Learner: Amelia Gormally;
Morningside Elementary: Eduardo Cancino-Rodas, Macie Fetterman, Naomi Johnson, Julianne Kranz, Isabella Nagel, Cambree Swearingen, Penny Wright, and Bentley Zuniga;
Perry Creek Elementary: Liam Eckert, Jaelyn Ford, Helena Heying, Ava Mierau, Hunter Moos, Sophia Nelson, Sebastian Pratt, and Brody Randall;
Riverside Elementary: Hayden Hansen, Santana Lopez, Derrick Rose, and Edgar Ruiz;
Spalding Park Elementary: Aiden Chop, Damond Dooley, Marc Fuehrer, Daniela Gomez, Chloe Hayes, Kayden Ingram, Calen Perera, and Joel Saquic Majano;
St. Paul Lutheran: Sophia Huff; Sunnyside Elementary: Bianca Anderson, Emma Dandurand, Morgan Kelly, Aydon Meyer, Eden Steensen, and Benjamin Worrell;
Unity Elementary: Kailynn Barnes, Lucas Gibson, Santiago Jimenez-Gomez, Genesis Mazariegos, Paolo Morfin, and Yvette Topete-Ramirez.