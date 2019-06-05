SIOUX CITY – The 20th annual Awesome Biker Nights kicks off Thursday night with a parade of motorcycles through the Historic Fourth District.
The charity event continues into the weekend, with outdoor concerts headlined by multiple classic rock cover bands.
Awesome Biker Nights has raised more than $1.2 million over the years for various charities, with the focus on the handicapped, homeless and children in need, said ABN board chair Terry Douglas.
"I get a lot of joy out of this,” Douglas said. “I think it’s important for the kids that are in need. I get a lot of fun out of it. I look back and think, ‘I put back into the community.’ It does me good to help.
“At the end of the year, when we give the checks to those charities, it’s nice to see the smiles on their faces. I like seeing that. It’s great to see that with the charities. Without Siouxland’s help, they don’t get much help.”
For two decades, Awesome Biker Nights has brought large crowds to Sioux City. Beyond the music, the annual event offers other attractions, such as a poker run, a bike parade, raffles, a cornhole tournament, a poker tournament and more.
This year's festivities will kick off with the bikers parade at 6 p.m. Thursday, with staging near Fourth and Court streets starting at 5 p.m. Thursday events, which are free, also include a car show and high-wire act.
Friday night's festivities feature a country kick with the Ultimate Aldean Experience at 9:45 p.m. on the main stage.
Led Zepplica, Arena and Night Train Guns and Roses will perform on the main stage starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wristbands for the Friday and Saturday night concerts can be purchased at all three Sioux City Hy-Vee locations for $20 until Thursday afternoon. After that time, wristbands can be purchased at the Fourth Street entrance gate.
Douglas said all downtown restaurants and bars will be accessible to any individual that is not attending the biker rally. In some past years, the festival has created friction between local eateries and concert crowds, draining business from restaurants along Historic Fourth.
But beyond the friction and compromises, Douglas said downtown businesses have anteed up more than ever this year for the charity event.
“We try to work with all the bars on the street. We actually have a couple sponsoring the event. That’s the first year that’s happened,” he said.
To Douglas, the event means more than a weekend of fun and hard rock chords. It’s about community.
“It takes everyone to come together,” he said.