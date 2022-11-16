B-17 bomber, involved in deadly Texas crash, was in Sioux City in July

SIOUX CITY — The B-17 Flying Fortress involved in a deadly mid-air collision at a Texas air show on Saturday gave rides to numerous Siouxland residents this summer.

The World War II-era bomber, owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing's B-17 Texas Raiders, flew into Sioux Gateway Airport in July, when it sat on display for five days and also took several daily flights with passengers, some of them veterans.

It crashed after colliding with a P-63 Kingcobra during a show at a Dallas airport. Six men on board the planes were killed, including at least two who were with the B-17 in Sioux City. The P-63 was not in Sioux City.

"It was a real shock. The aviation community is a very tight-knit, supportive community," said Larry Finley, director of Sioux City's Mid America Aviation and Transportation, which arranged for the B-17's appearance this summer. "Your heart goes out to the loss of life."

Among those killed was Dan Ragan, who had helped operate the B-17 for 69 years and told the Journal in a July interview he loved seeing the joy others get when flying in the plane.

"I love the smiles on their faces," Ragan said in July. "We do it to honor those kids that flew in them and brought us our freedom."

That attitude is typical, Finley said, of the dozens of Commemorate Air Force members who volunteer hours of their time to maintain, fly and display the rare aircraft.

Finley said the crash leaves only two B-17s on the air show circuit. Rising insurance costs have forced many owners to ground their vintage airplanes. After Saturday's crash, it's hard to say if Siouxlanders, or anyone, will ever get the chance to ride in one of the historic bombers again. Insurance rates could rise in the wake of the crash, or groups may choose to only display the planes on the ground and not give rides.

Either way would be a loss of educational opportunities, Finley said. With so few operational planes left, few people may ever get the chance to see one fly.

Finley said he planned to begin calling flying air show operators soon to see if another WWII-era plane could be flown into Sioux City in 2023 so local aviation and history buffs have a chance to see one up close.

"The Mid America museum will still work with organizations to get these aircraft in here, even if it's just for static display," Finley said.