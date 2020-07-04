Back in Black event held Saturday at Grandview Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The first-ever Back in Black event, billed by organizers as a celebration of diversity, was held Saturday in Sioux City's Grandview Park.

Organizer Jasmine Preston estimated that as many as 500 would show up in the evening for music performances and a taco eating contest. The event was the work of a group formed by Preston, Siouxland Outreach Initiative, with contributions from various sponsors.

An "eco-friendly" fireworks show (in which fireworks are shown via a projector) was slated for later in the evening and the 2018 film, "The Hate U Give" -- based upon a young adult novel by Audrey Wells -- was set to be screened at dusk.

Preston said the event was originally planned for Juneteenth (June 19), but had to be moved back to the Fourth of July, which was also a suitable day. In the future, she said she'd like to have the event on Juneteenth.

"We believe that Fourth of July is a great day to celebrate multicultural diversity in the community," Preston said.

A petition encouraging the Sioux City Police Department to adopt body cameras was circulated at the event, and donations to help defray the costs of body cameras were collected. Preston estimated the petition has collected roughly 11,200 signatures to date.