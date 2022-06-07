Backed by Kim Reynolds, state trooper Zach Dieken defeats Rep. Dennis Bush in GOP House primary

GRANVILLE -- Tuesday night, Iowa's House District 5 GOP race was a strength test for the power of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' endorsements and the candidate she picked came through.

With all four counties in the district reporting, Zach Dieken, a Republican state trooper from Granville, had 56% of the vote to Cherokee incumbent Dennis Bush's 24%. Sibley paralegal Thomas Kuiper garnered 20%.

On May 25, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds threw her support behind the 31-year-old Dieken instead of Bush, a 71-year-old first-term state legislator and Cherokee farmer. A primary reason for the endorsement by the sitting governor was that Bush, a former Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School Board member, was one of the GOP House members who have resisted Reynolds' proposal to provide K-12 students and their parents scholarships for private schools, the so-called "voucher bill," that critics say will shift taxpayer funding away from public schools.

The newly-drawn House District 5 takes in all of O'Brien and Osceola counties and parts of Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. Major cities in the district include Cherokee, Hartley, Primghar, Sheldon and Sibley.

With no Democratic challenger in the general election, Dieken is the presumptive winner in the fall.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.