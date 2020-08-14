You are the owner of this article.
BaconFest fundraiser canceled
2019 Baconfest (copy)

Bacon wraps are seen at Baconfest at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park in this 2019 Journal file photo. Organizers decided this week to cancel the fundraiser this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of the BaconFest fundraiser for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity have decided to cancel due to the pandemic. 

"In light of the current Coronavirus concerns for our volunteers, vendors, and attendees the decision was made to cancel BaconFest 2020. Even with implementation of CDC/state/local guidelines we felt it was in the best interest of public health and personal safety to pivot to a different type of fundraiser," Siouxland Habitat for Humanity executive director Anne Holmes said in a statement. 

BaconFest, which was scheduled to go on at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park in September, is a key fundraiser for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity. 

