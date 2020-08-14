BaconFest fundraiser canceled

SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of the BaconFest fundraiser for the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity have decided to cancel due to the pandemic.

"In light of the current Coronavirus concerns for our volunteers, vendors, and attendees the decision was made to cancel BaconFest 2020. Even with implementation of CDC/state/local guidelines we felt it was in the best interest of public health and personal safety to pivot to a different type of fundraiser," Siouxland Habitat for Humanity executive director Anne Holmes said in a statement.