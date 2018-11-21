SIOUX CITY -- A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, bank submitted the winning -- and only -- bid for the Badgerow Building Wednesday, paying $1 million for the Sioux City structure that it had foreclosed upon after its owner defaulted on a bond agreement.
Sioux City attorney Richard Moeller, who represented Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust at the auction, said he did not know the bank's plans for the property. There were no other bidders present at the auction, conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service at the Woodbury County Courthouse.
It's likely the bank will sell the downtown property. The building was sold Wednesday without redemption, meaning its California-based owner, Mako One Corp., will be unable to buy it back.
City officials said last month that developers have shown interest in the historic building and potential for the 12-story Badgerow to be home to a mix of housing and commercial space.
The 1933 office building at 622 Fourth St. was foreclosed on in January, when Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand entered a judgement of more than $5.2 million against Mako One and its managing partner Bruce DeBolt for the defaulted portion of a $6 million bond agreement that was secured to pay to renovate and redevelop the building.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust had filed for foreclosure in 2017.
DeBolt had planned on developing the Badgerow into a commercial center, but those plans never panned out. He bought the building, which had fallen into disrepair and had been red-tagged as unfit for occupation, for $440,000 in 2007 and announced a $10 million plan to renovate it to attract corporate data centers, restaurants, professional offices and other businesses.
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust issued $6 million in historic tax credit revenue bonds to Mako One and DeBolt in August 2013 to help fund the improvements, many of which have not occurred.
Since Oct. 30, Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust has spent more than $1.6 million in protection advances on current and delinquent property taxes, architects' fees, repairs and completion of renovations needed to meet the National Park Service's historic preservation requirements in order to keep tax credits tied to the property. Court filings show that a contractor completed new framing, drywall, trim, baseboards, doors, windows, electrical, railings, fire suppression and painting in August.
The bank also continues to provide advances to J&M Real Estate Group, of Dakota Dunes, which is managing the property, to pay for utilities, insurance and ongoing maintenance.