The Mississippi River is cresting Monday in the Quad-Cities.

The gauge at Rock Island reached river stage 21.45 feet Monday afternoon, but the National Weather Service is still taking measurements to determine a final crest.

High winds Sunday and Monday have made the waters choppy, which in turn complicates gauge-readings, said National Weather Service Senior Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson.

"It's really hard to see exactly where we are and aren't crested at yet," Wilson said. "But as soon as this wind dies down this evening, we'll have much better reads on our gauges."

The 21.45-foot height would be good for No. 8 on the list of historic crests, just below 2008's crest of 21.49 feet.

As recently as this weekend, the National Weather Service was forecasting a crest of 21.6 feet at the Rock Island gauge. The final figure is expected to be a couple tenths of a foot lower than that because little-to-no local rainfall left tributaries lower than usual during flooding and able to take on Mississippi River backwaters, Wilson said.

Upstream, Dubuque and Bellevue saw crests on Saturday, and the river is cresting at gauges at Fulton through Muscatine Monday and Monday night.

The National Weather Service's river level forecasts predict LeClaire cresting at 16.1 feet Monday. And on Monday night, the NWS forecasts Illinois City reaching 21.3 feet and Muscatine reaching 22.4 feet.

Up river, Camanche experienced a minor levee break over the weekend at a privately owned marina. Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida said the breach was quickly controlled by crews using rip rap to plug the breach, lined it with sand bags and city pumps began the water back over the protective wall.

Kida said an A-frame marina building did take on water.

The river likely crested at Camanche earlier today or yesterday, Wilson said Monday, and the NWS would have a more solid reading once the wind dies down. The forecasted crest of 22.9 feet would be fourth highest flood in its history.

Scenes from Davenport

On Monday in downtown Davenport, plenty of lookers flocked to the downtown Sky Bridge catch a glimpse of the swollen Mississippi River.

And two Davenport residents got an especially up close look.

Joseph Anderson and Jimmy Williams kayaked down River Drive Monday, drawing the attention of onlookers and national news.

Touring the city by kayak is not an opportunity that comes every year, Williams said, so the two made an unscheduled kayak trip.

"No red lights on River Drive," Williams said. "You can't beat that."

The two are frequent paddlers, taking their kayaks often to the Rock River, the Wapsipinicon and farther flung places nearly every weekend.

"This wasn't necessarily planned," Anderson said.

"But here, we are already making the best of a bad situation," Williams added.

From above on the Sky Bridge, Suzanne Braswell of Moline pointed to the kayakers, noting that one was dangling his feet in the water.

"He certainly has a more stout constitution than mine," Braswell said.

Along the lower downtown, most businesses remain open.

Front Street Brewery is just on the other side of the city's temporary wall of sand-filled HESCO barriers. Standing inside, patrons can just see over the wall to the fast-flowing Mississippi outside.

A sign on the bar advertises a discount on one of the brewery's staple IPA's "Raging River," named after the 2019 flood.

That year, the row of sand-filled HESCO's failed, sending floodwaters gushing into the lower downtown and flooded Front Street Brewery and businesses next door.

This year, the city, taking advice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, built the barrier with triple the number of baskets for the flood of 2023, adding a row behind and on top to reinforce the wall.

One of the owners of the riverfront brewery, Tim Baldwin, said he has "all the confidence in the world" in the city's response because of the changes it made this year.

"It's been a real non-event, honestly," Baldwin said of the flood. "The biggest hassle has been getting customers down here."

The business kept its tap room at the Freight House open until Sunday, when people could no longer get to the business without wading through floodwaters. Baldwin expects the tap room to open again as soon as Wednesday as floodwaters recede.

The City of Davenport in a push alert to residents said the city expects to keep the existing detour in place for at least another week, and will re-open roads as the river continues to fall.

Red Cross serves more than 1,000 meals

In the last few days, the Red Cross has served more than 1,000 meals at locations in Pleasant Valley, Davenport, and East Moline, according to Brian Williamson, communications manager of the Red Cross of Illinois. The Red Cross has also distributed 258 cases of water as of Monday.

Two temporary shelters set up by the Red Cross have had 17 overnight stays, which may include people who've stayed multiple nights, Williamson said.

The locations of the meal sites are:

A new meal site will be at Terry Adams Memorial Park, 409 Dodge St., Buffalo, Iowa.

Pleasant Valley Fire Station parking lot at 24495 Valley Dr in Bettendorf, Iowa

Parking lot at the corner of South Concord St and Utah Ave in Davenport, Iowa

Parking lot at the old fire station on Campbell’s Island in East Moline, Illinois

The shelters are located at 1111 West Kimberly Rd, Davenport and on 13th Street in Moline.