Bars, restaurants in Vermillion, S.D. to close at 10 p.m. this weekend due to COVID-19
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Bars and restaurants in Vermillion will close their doors at 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that has spread on the University of South Dakota campus. 

Nate Welch, president and CEO of the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, stressed the economic self-sacrifice inherent in the bars' and restaurants' decision to shut down early.

"This weekend, in Vermillion, the bars and restaurants have banded together to do a voluntary shutdown at 10 p.m. each night, starting tonight, through Sunday," Welch said in a video released Thursday night on Facebook. "While some of you may not be impacted by this, others will have to re-imagine their weekend evenings."

It was not entirely clear how much benefit there would be in closing these establishments at 10 p.m. Parties and social gatherings have been faulted for outbreaks in other U.S. college towns. 

Back in June, the South Dakota Department of Health warned that an employee of a popular bar on Vermillion's Main Street had tested positive, and patrons who had been there during the last two days of May should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. 

The USD campus has been the site of a sizable outbreak of COVID-19 in the less-than-two-week period since students returned for the fall semester. As of Friday, 129 students and four staffers at the university had tested positive, and nearly 500 were in quarantined, according to data on an online USD virus dashboard. 

