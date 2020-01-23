Bart Connelly, other investors buy Dakota Dunes golf course, undeveloped property for over $5M

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- A consortium of local investors, led by Connelly Development, is buying the remaining assets of Dakota Dunes Development Company, the firm responsible for developing the planned community beginning in 1988.
The purchase includes 158 acres of commercial land, the 118-acre Two Rivers Golf Course, 25 residential lots in the Country Club area and 25 acres of undeveloped residential land also in the Country Club area. The total sale price is estimated at just under $5.4 million.
The tracts are located in the far northeast, southeast, northwest and southwest corners of Dakota Dunes, with one small section in the town's interior. The land in this sale is about all the remaining undeveloped land within Dakota Dunes, though other development north of the current town is ongoing.
At a press conference Thursday morning at the Central Bank Building in Dakota Dunes, developer Bart Connelly, the managing member of Dakota Dunes Land Holdings, LLC, said the purchase went through during the first part of January.
"It was a very complex transaction, a lot of ups and downs, but it went very, very smoothly. Much more smoothly than we thought it was going to go, and it's hard for me to contain our excitement," Connelly said.
Connelly said Two Rivers will continue with "business as usual," opening for the season April 1, though they do plan some capital improvements on the golf course.
NAI United President Chris Bogenrief, who helped put the deal together and has been retained by DDLH to market the properties, said the decades-long development of Dakota Dunes has entered its "final phase." Negotiations for this sale have been ongoing for the last couple of years.
Some of the larger commercial parcels in the transaction could be broken up to accommodate businesses seeking smaller tracts of land, which Bogenrief said would "speed up the rate of absorption" of the parcels. The investors are planning to build one speculative commercial building and some spec houses, which are currently in the design phase.
"You'll probably see some new streets, new construction, opening up some new areas for development," Bogenrief said.
The group also plans to seek approval to re-zone segments of the commercial land into residential use.
"There's more demand for residential, so we might, maybe change some of the uses," he said.
Dakota Dunes took shape during the 1980s, when the economy of metro Sioux City had been ravaged by the Farm Crisis, Bogenrief said. Companies were leaving, jobs evaporating and the population began to sag. Into that void stepped a developer with an idea for a new community in the farthest southeast corner of South Dakota.
"Russ Christiansen, who was the CEO of Midwest Energy at the time, precessor to MidAmerican Energy, he had a vision out here. He knew that this South Dakota tax climate was pretty impressive, and he knew that there was a lot of land over here, right across the bridge from Sioux City," Bogenrief said.
Christiansen acquired some 2,000 acres, which is now Dakota Dunes. He hired top planners and designers to design the community and quickly drew up restrictive covenants, requiring residents and businesses to keep their properties in a certain condition. In the 30-plus years that followed, the community became home to more than 2,500 people, along with scores of businesses.