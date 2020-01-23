Bart Connelly, other investors buy Dakota Dunes golf course, undeveloped property for over $5M

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NAI United President Chris Bogenrief, who helped put the deal together and has been retained by DDLH to market the properties, said the decades-long development of Dakota Dunes has entered its "final phase." Negotiations for this sale have been ongoing for the last couple of years.

Some of the larger commercial parcels in the transaction could be broken up to accommodate businesses seeking smaller tracts of land, which Bogenrief said would "speed up the rate of absorption" of the parcels. The investors are planning to build one speculative commercial building and some spec houses, which are currently in the design phase.

"You'll probably see some new streets, new construction, opening up some new areas for development," Bogenrief said.

The group also plans to seek approval to re-zone segments of the commercial land into residential use.

"There's more demand for residential, so we might, maybe change some of the uses," he said.

Dakota Dunes took shape during the 1980s, when the economy of metro Sioux City had been ravaged by the Farm Crisis, Bogenrief said. Companies were leaving, jobs evaporating and the population began to sag. Into that void stepped a developer with an idea for a new community in the farthest southeast corner of South Dakota.