Emergency scams, sometimes called "grandparent scams," prey on the willingness of an unsuspecting, concerned individual to help friends and family whom they perceive to be in need. Thanks to social media sites, scammers can look up information about their targets’ and offer plausible stories.

How the scam works

Emergency scams are about a family member or friend in a dire situation. There is a call, email, or social media message from someone claiming to be a friend or family member in distress. They may say they’ve been arrested while traveling overseas, or there was an accident, medical emergency, theft, kidnapping or other calamity. They provide convincing information, such as family names and other pertinent details.

In the “grandparent scam,” the con artist claims to be their frantic grandchild and asking for money. The plea is so persuasive that the grandparent transfers money to the scammer, only to find out later their family member was safe and sound all along. This scam can also work in reverse, where the "grandparent" calls their grandchild pleading for help.

What to do

Resist the urge to act immediately. No matter how dramatic or frightening the story, don’t fall for it. Check with other family and friends, hang up or close the message and call your loved one directly. Don’t call the number provided by the caller or on caller ID. Ask questions that would be hard for an impostor to answer correctly.

Know what your family members are sharing online. They may be providing information or images that help perpetuate the scheme.

Don't wire money, use payment platforms or pay with gift cards. These methods are popular because they are easy and fast — and when a person realizes it is a fraud the money is usually irretrievable.