BBB Tip: 5 resolutions for a fraud- free new year

The loss of money, personal information, and perseverance of scammers continue with online purchase scams retaining a top position. BBB recommends adding a few precautionary steps to the New Year’s resolution list, along with the obligatory weight loss and financial goals, to help make the upcoming days and months fraud-free.

I resolve to be cautious with email.

Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or company. Remember, scammers can make emails look like they are from someone you know, a legitimate business, government agency or reputable organization (even BBB!). Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails, no matter how tempting an offer may be.

I resolve to never send money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money. This is especially true if the person asks you to transfer funds using a pre-paid debit card, a bank wire or CashApp. Money sent to strangers in this way is untraceable and irretrievable so once it is sent, there’s no getting it back. Scammers will try to trick you possibly even making you panic – so before making a move, think the situation through. Don’t fall for it!

I resolve to do research before making online payments and purchases.

When shopping online, or if asked to make a payment online, first research the seller. Ask: Is this a business I know and trust? Do they have a working customer service number? Where is it physically located? Am I making payments through a secure server? Have I checked reviews and complaints? Are the prices too good to be true? Use a credit card for online purchases as a dispute could be an option should you not receive your merchandise

I resolve to use my best judgment when sharing my personal information.

Sharing sensitive personal information with scammers opens the door to identity theft. Never share financial information, date of birth, address, Social Security number or Medicare information with an unsolicited caller. Same goes for allowing a random caller access to your computer; don’t do it.

I resolve to be social media smart. Make use of privacy settings on social media and only connect with people you actually know. Be careful including personal information in your profile and never reveal your address or other sensitive information. Scammers may use this information to make themselves pass as a friend or a relative and earn trust. Be careful buying products you see on social media. BBB Scam Tracker receives thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

Always check with the BBB at www.bbb.org for information or call our local office at 1-800-222-1600 for advice and guidance. We are here to help you in 2023 and in the years to come.