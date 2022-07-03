BBB Tip: Buying and servicing your HVAC systems

As the weather changes, you may be thinking about buying or servicing your existing system. The total cost of any appliance, including heating and cooling systems, has three components — the purchase price, the cost of repairs/maintenance and the cost to operate. With heating and cooling a large expense in the typical home, it is crucial that you maintain your system for efficiency.

Many of the things you should consider when hiring an HVAC contractor are consistent with what to consider when hiring any contractor. There are also considerations specific to heating and cooling.

Purchase and Installation

Before you buy, consider an energy audit. This will help detect energy waste and usage. Your utility company may offer free, low-cost audits, a do-it-yourself kit or you could hire a specialist. Take steps to optimally weatherize your home.

Compare the performance of different brands and models. Study the product literature. Will the product do the job? What's its repair history? How energy efficient is it? Will it handle your needs? Does it fit your budget?

All products must meet minimum standards set by the Department of Energy but many may exceed the standard. Ask about the EnergyGuide label and the fact sheets or product directories for each system you consider. Compare efficiencies and operating costs as well as the purchase price. Check on available tax breaks and rebates.

Make sure any contractor you hire to install your system is an approved, authorized dealer by the manufacturer. It means they meet their requirements and the manufacturer trusts them to install and represent the product. Remember that the product warranty comes from the manufacturer and the workmanship warranty is from the installer.

Maintenance and Repair

Keeping your system well maintained will prolong its life and save money. Have it checked regularly by a qualified technician. Spring or early summer are the best for servicing cooling systems while fall is the ideal times for your furnace. You can also do some routine maintenance yourself, by replacing or cleaning filters.

Verify that the servicer does a test for carbon monoxide. This odorless gas can be deadly, so you may also consider installing a carbon monoxide detector. If you need repairs, get written estimates. If replacing a system, the estimate should include a full description of all related work required for installation.

Energy Efficiency

Be an energy-smart consumer and get the most from the energy you use.

• Seasonally shade your room from direct sun or use thermal curtains.

• Monitor thermostat setting when you go out to reduce costs.

• Vacuum vents, move furniture and curtains that restrict operation.

• Schedule regular service and tune-ups visits; clean or replace filters.

• Fully insulate spaces as needed and seal ducts.

• Prune shrubs that block AC airflow.

• Consider installing ceiling fans to promote circulation.

To find trusted contractors visit www.bbb.org or call the BBB: 515-243-8137.

