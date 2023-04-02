Spring is the usual time to clean and organize your living spaces. But what should you do with the clothing, furniture, home items or electronics that you aren’t using anymore? Donating to a suitable charity is always a good option but might not be a first choice. Online marketplaces, such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Poshmark, make it easy to sell without leaving your home. That said, there are a few perils to selling online. BBB recommends the following tips.

How to stay safe when making online sales

• Choose an appropriate platform. There are several online marketplaces to choose from, some focus on a specific kind of goods, such as electronics or designer clothing.

• Know the worth of your items. To determine value check completed sales on auction sites. Even if selling an unused item you’ll likely offer it for far less than the original price.

• Get appraisals for high value items. If selling costly fine jewelry, get an appraisal. If selling antiques or artwork consider also getting a written opinion on the item’s worth.

• Make a quality listing. Make sure the images are clear and accurately depict the color, size, flaws, price and all key details. Use searchable words in your item description.

• Prepare items for sale. Clean items thoroughly and check condition. Always pack sold items safely and thoroughly with sufficient materials to provide proper protection.

• Understand the fees. Each platform has its own set of fees, which can vary. Take time to read the fine print and understand the fee structures and how they are collected.

• Consider swapping or donating used items. Check with appropriate non-profits and service community agencies. Review charity evaluations at www.give.org.

• Watch out for shady buyers. Con artists may pose as buyers in scams, offering to overpay or make an outside transaction then ask for personal or banking information.

• Be cautious with local sales. If meeting in person use caution. Consider meeting in a safe place like your local police department and be wary of meeting a buyer alone.

• Always protect personal information. When selling online, keep personal information under lock and key. Don’t give out your home address or phone number.

Go to bbb.org to access the BBB free Business Profiles or call 515-243-8137 for assistance.

Deana Comandotore is the Quad Cities Market Coordinator and Business Development for BBB Serving Greater Iowa, Quad Cities and Siouxland Region.