BBB Tip: Holiday returns and exchanges

Holiday returns aren’t always easy! Stores are not legally required to accept exchanges or give refunds, unless the merchandise was defective or misrepresented. While most retailers do offer refund and exchange programs, policies vary greatly from one store to another. Be sure to double-check policies this holiday season, even if you are familiar with the brand, as stores can change their policies whenever they want.

The following tips should help to make your holiday returns run more smoothly.

Get to know store policies

Before you make a purchase, find out if the store has a return policy and how it works. Understand that many retailers change their policies for the holidays. If they allow returns or exchanges, ask about restocking fees, cash refunds, exchanges or store credit.

Understand online return policies

When shopping online, search for the return policy and read it through before clicking "buy." Find out if they accept returns or exchanges, what is entailed and who pays for return shipping.

Get the details on the product warranty

Electronics and home appliances may come with warranties fulfilled by the manufacturer, not the retailer. Find out how returns/repairs are handled and what is involved with shipping the product and dealing with the manufacturer.

Keep your receipt and packaging

Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items you give, and safely keep the gift receipts you receive.

Bring your ID

To avoid holiday return scams, many stores ask to see your ID when you return an item. Sometimes retailers may require you to bring your ID and the original form of payment. If this is the store policy, you may need the assistance of the giver in order to be reimbursed.

Make returns in a timely fashion

Almost all return policies are valid during a specific time period. Some stores modify their return period during the holidays, so don’t risk missing your chance to make your return. Take the item back to the store without delay.

Promptly use and keep gift cards safe

It is a challenge to obtain a refund for a lost or stolen gift card so keep them as protected as if they were cash and use them promptly. They may lose their value if the business closes.

Remember that asking the right questions and knowing the right answers before you purchase will mean that you are well prepared. Your local BBB is always here to assist you. Contact us at 515-2438137 or log on to www.bbb.org.