The month of March is recognized for the much anticipated NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament signifying the end of the season. Securing tickets to sporting events as well as concerts can be difficult and competitive. Many venues are now only accepting digital tickets, creating even more possibilities for scams.

Thanks to the internet, there are many ways to find tickets and connect with online marketplaces, ticket sellers and resellers. Unfortunately, some of them are rip-offs, and it's not always clear how to tell if a site or ticket is fake.

Here are some tips for buying tickets, whether you are looking to attend a game, concert or other events:

Purchase from the venue when possible. Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Consider your source. Research the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller) and a scammer selling counterfeit tickets.

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org. Check if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers by visiting VerifiedTicketsource.com to confirm that you are buying from a member.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from known and trusted vendors. Check the web lock symbol indicating a secure system. Don’t click emails or online ads; scammers create imposter sites similar to a known company.

Know the refund policy. Only purchase tickets from a reseller with clear details about the terms. Sellers should disclose seat location and if the tickets are not immediately available disclose when they will be.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card, so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, payment platforms or cash transactions are risky.

Be wary of advertisements. When searching the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will appear. Some of these ads will be scams, especially if priced very low.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Check with the venue where the event will be held. Present the ticket to verify and ask how to tell if it is fraudulent.

To connect with your local BBB go to www.bbb.org/iowa or call us at 1-800-222-1600. If you spot a scam, report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.