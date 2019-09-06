SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City meat smoking amateurs will have the opportunity to compete Sept. 14 in the first Up In Smoke BBQ competition.
The event, which is being organized by The Marquee and Downtown Partners, will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. in the lot across from The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Pork ribs, pork loin and/or chicken hindquarters will be provided for up to 20 teams. The deadline for team registration was Sept. 1. Judging will take place and cash prizes will be awarded.
Tickets are $10 per person, which includes five food samples of chicken and/or pork.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Support Siouxland Soldiers, a non-profit, volunteer organization that provides 20 annual support events, food assistance and care-packages for our Siouxland Veterans and Military families.
Besides food, the event also features live music and activities for kids.