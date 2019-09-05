If you go

What: Clay County Fair

When: Saturday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Spencer, Iowa

How much: Regular daily admission is $10 for adults and free for children ages 12 and below. Special admission days are Veterans Appreciation Day on Monday (free admission for veterans and active military members); Senior Day on Tuesday ($6 admission for ages 65 and over); Family Night on Tuesday night (all ages free after 5 p.m.): Kids Day on Friday (ages 18 and under free); and Last Chance Day on Sunday ($5 admission for age 13 and over)

On the web: www.claycountyfair.com