SPENCER, Iowa - For the first time, visitors to the Clay County Fair can have a beer while watching a concert at the grandstand.
“Although the fair has a long tradition of being ‘dry,’ if we want the grandstand to remain relevant as an entertainment venue, we must change some of our practices," fair manager Jeremy Parsons said. "In today’s changing world, beer sales at concerts and events is part of the normal social experience.
The fairgrounds itself will remain dry, following a tradition that dates to the first fair in 1918.
"The fair’s family-friendly atmosphere will remain the same," Parsons said. "Beer will be completely contained in the grandstand area. It is not to be carried out."
Fair-goers also will face tighter security at the grandstand during this year's fair, which opens Saturday and continues through Sept. 15 in Spencer. For the first time, bag checks will be required at all grandstand events, as well as some public events throughout the year at the Clay County Regional Events Center.
“One of our top priorities is to keep our guests safe, and in today’s world that means security measures like bag checks,” Parsons said. “The grandstand is a large venue, which makes it a large target, and we want to take preventative steps. The bag checks, which will be conducted upon entrance into the grandstand, will be similar to the checks implemented at other concert venues and stadiums.”
The fair has a long tradition of attracting big-name entertainers and this year is no exception. Among this year's grandstand performers are country singer Jon Pardi, contemporary Christian artist Michael W. Smith, '70s rock group Foreigner and American Idol contestant and Iowa native Maddie Poppe.
NEW FOODS
As usual, fair-goers also will have a wide variety of foods to choose from, including 32 new menu items.
Five finalists will compete for the prize of the top new food during “The World’s Greatest County Fair Food” contest at 3 p.m. Saturday on the Central Park Stage. A panel of celebrity judges will select from among: Sirloin Tips, Açaí Bowls, Cowboy Cone, The Iowan, and Chicken Parmesan Waffle Chix.
In addition to the finalists, other new foods at this year’s fair include Smoked Chicken Mac ’n’ Cheese, Smokehouse Lasagna, Deep-fried Donuts-on-a-stick, a variety of wild game sausages on-a-stick, Frozen Black Raspberry Hawaiian Juleps, and at least 20 other specialty items.
Fair board chairman Charlie Elser said the offerings are a far cry from his first visit to the fair in the early 1950s. Elser was one of seven kids in a farm family south of Spencer who all packed into a Ford sedan for the annual trek to the fairgrounds.
Making the ride more difficult, Elser said, were his two sisters who always wore big dresses. “It was crowded,” he recalled with a laugh.
“We got up and did our livestock chores early that day," Elser said. "While we were doing that, mom fried chicken for the parking lot picnic. It was always a family outing -- a big family get-together so-to-speak, where we’d meet with our parents and aunts and uncles in the parking lot for dinner at noon -- and a lighter lunch in the late afternoon."
Elser recalls food vendors in those early days who served foot-long hot dogs.
"There was chicken, too. I don’t remember hamburgers," he said. "The vendors had more traditional foods back then. We’d walk by them and stare at them, thinking ‘it might be nice to have something like that.’ Now, they’re trying to bring something more off-the-wall. You come to the fair for something new and exciting, and food is certainly a part of that."
The strong emphasis on food comes with surveys taken over several years by Iowa Lakes Community College students. The results show that only family ties place ahead of food on a list of reasons for attending the fair. Free entertainment ranked third, trailed by agricultural exhibits and the grandstand shows.
This year, there will be over 400 free performances and 13 grandstand shows.
Fairgoer spending on food, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival rides in 2018 totaled over $2.28 million, said fair manager Jeremy Parsons, who noted that figure was up more than $28,000 over the 2017 total. Gold Star Amusements, the Fair’s carnival provider, set an all-time fair record for carnival ride gross sales with a 5 percent increase over the previous record set in 2017.
Families attending this year will see savings not offered in recent years, with free daily admission for children ages 12 and under.
“Being an affordable family destination is an important goal of the Fair,” Parsons said. “While the fair has always allowed children age 7 and under to attend for free, expanding the age to 12 should help more families in our region enjoy the fair more often.”
Regular daily admission, which last increased in 2017, remains at $10 daily.