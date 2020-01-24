Bernie Sanders to bring AOC, Michael Moore, Portugal. the Man to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Sioux City Sunday with a star-studded lineup of surrogates that include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, filmaker Michael Moore and musical guest Portugal. the Man.
The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Tickets are not required, but entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.
Sanders also will hold a town hall at 4 p.m. Sunday at King's Pointe Resort in Storm Lake, accompanied by Ocasio-Cortez and Moore.
The Vermont independent's barnstorm of Iowa this week comes just a little over a week before the Hawkeye state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses on Feb. 3.