Bernie Sanders to bring AOC, Michael Moore, Portugal. the Man to Sioux City
View Comments
top story

Bernie Sanders to bring AOC, Michael Moore, Portugal. the Man to Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign in Sioux City Sunday with a star-studded lineup of surrogates that include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, filmaker Michael Moore and musical guest Portugal. the Man.

The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Tickets are not required, but entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Sanders also will hold a town hall at 4 p.m. Sunday at King's Pointe Resort in Storm Lake, accompanied by Ocasio-Cortez and Moore.

The Vermont independent's barnstorm of Iowa this week comes just a little over a week before the Hawkeye state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses on Feb. 3.

Sanders draws big crowd in Orange City, says Trump is 'dangerously wrong' on climate change
Voting registration of Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor is revoked
Sanders mug

Sanders
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
WIT students raise labor issues with college
Education

WIT students raise labor issues with college

Social advocacy groups believe 57 students from Brazil and Chile were lured to WIT under false pretenses and have been used as a cheap source of labor. WIT says students must have misunderstood the extent of the benefits they would receive.

Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash
Local news

Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash

According to a news release from the Sioux City Police Department, the driver of a passenger vehicle was eastbound on Third Street and failed to stop his car at a red light. The car was struck by a northbound semi-trailer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News