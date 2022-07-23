Bettendorf scout earns rank of Eagle Scout

Alexander Puthoff, Bettendorf, will receive the Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony on Aug. 21.

Puthoff is a member of Troop 199 chartered by the Bettendorf Lions Club. He earned the Eagle Scout award by completing all rank advancements, earning 51 merit badges and participating in numerous scouting service projects and programs. During his career as a scout, he has held numerous leadership positions and is currently the senior patrol leader for his troop.

For his Eagle Project, Puthoff used his time during the pandemic to collaborate with the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. in Davenport to design and build a sensory room for clients with memory issues to use and enjoy.

He researched memory issues and design possibilities for a sensory room, supervised the painting of the room, construction of a sensory wall, building of a bench and stand for sensory items, assembly of sensory items and helped with the layout of the room. A total of 168 service hours were spent on this project.

Puthoff has been involved in scouting since first grade. He is a student at Pleasant Valley High School and a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.