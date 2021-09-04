Bicyclist killed in Sioux County crash

HULL, Iowa -- A Doon man has been charged with homicide by vehicle involving a Friday night crash near Hull, Iowa.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Lorna Moss, 69, of Sioux Center, Iowa, was traveling northbound on a bicycle in the northbound lane on Hickory Avenue, about two miles north of Hull. Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, was driving a 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on Hickory behind Moss when he struck the bicycle.

Moss was transported by the Hull Ambulance to Sioux Center Health where she was pronounced deceased by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday.

Upon further investigation, deputies suspected that De Jong was under the influence of alcohol, according to a press release by the Sheriff's Office.

He was transported to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with homicide by vehicle caused by operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by its Technical Accident Investigator, Hull Ambulance, Hull Fire Department, Sioux Center Ambulance, Sioux Center Police Department and Rock Valley Police Department.

The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0