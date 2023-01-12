Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland to hold mentoring celebration at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is hosting a National Mentoring Month celebration at Cone Park on Jan. 19.

The annual celebration recognizes and raises awareness of the power of mentoring, with a national call to action to recruit new mentors.

"Our one-to-one mentoring relationships support the critical social and emotional development needed to help build resilience and promote the mental health and well-being of the youth we serve across Siouxland," said Kristie Arlt, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland.

The event will be held at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free pizza and sledding will be available for Bigs and Littles, as well as children who are either on the waiting list or individuals who are interested in learning more about becoming a Big.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is a one-to-one mentoring program helping children achieve higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships and educational success.