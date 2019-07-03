SIOUX CITY – The feathers that decorated the Mardi Gras costumes behind the Tyson Events Center stage were of varying loud colors and sizes – reds and yellows, blacks and golds. They were so large, in fact, that John Chavanne could hide behind them.
In a way, Chavanne has been hiding behind the feathers, masks and costumes that he creates. The man behind the curtain of Sioux City’s annual Mardi Gras Festivale, Chavanne has been traveling the 1,000-plus journey from his hometown in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Sioux City for a quarter of a century – all to give these costumes and a night of Mardi Gras fun to the people of the northwestern Iowa city.
"We're a spectacle," Chavanne said. "You'll see it once a year in Sioux City because we bring it. It's a spectacle. It's ridiculous. It's ostentatious. It's 'Oh my God, look at the ridiculousness of those costumes.'"
The theme to Friday's festival will be "Masquerade Ball 2019" according to Chavanne. The Mardi Gras fashion show at the Tyson will feature eight new costumes, as well as several other smaller, side attractions. The performers wearing the costumes will be from both cities.
Sioux City will celebrate its Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale Friday for the 25th year in a row. But the annual celebration of big feathers, vibrant colors and beads has bled deeper into the fabric of Sioux City. In 1995, Lake Charles became Sioux City’s sister city, a link between the two similarly sized cities to exchange cultures, costumes and traditions. In turn, it has allowed Sioux City to create new traditions, as well.
“We bring a culture that people normally don’t see,” said Marty Pottebaum, a leader of the Krewe de Charlie Sioux. “We always brag that we have the largest Mardi Gras in July west of the Mississippi.”
For individuals like Pottebaum, the Sioux City Mardi Gras celebration has changed both his life and the history of his home of Sioux City.
“If it weren’t for this gala, we wouldn’t have thought of becoming sister cities (with Lake Charles),” Pottebaum said. “For all the years, we’ve always done an exchange of ideas. Both cities have a real similar history ... Over the years, we’ve looked to rebound and start looking forward again.”
As the finishing touches were being put on the masks and costumes for Friday night's show, Chavanne looked around the back of the stage and smiled at the hectic flurry of feathers and hot glue. For both Pottebaum and Chavanne, their work with Sioux City and Lake Charles's Mardi Gras celebrations have grown to be their livelihoods.
Chavanne and Pottebaum both agreed that projects like the sisterhood between Sioux City and Lake Charles have given the chance for both communities to grow stronger and fuller, especially for the younger generations that have never seen something like the historic tradition of Mardi Gras before.
"Everybody is smiling when they leave my place," Chavanne said. "I have the happiest job in the world. I love it."