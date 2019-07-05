If you go

WHAT: Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale

WHEN: Parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday; Festivale will immediately follow.

WHERE: Parade starts at Third and Iowa and ends at the Tyson Events Center; Festivale will be at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

ADMISSION: The Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale are free with dinner tickets available for $18 for adults and $9 for children 12 and under.