Big Ox fined $1.1 M for environmental violations

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The owners of the now-closed Big Ox Energy biofuels plant have agreed to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty for violations of federal and state environmental regulations, including an instance in which 80,000 gallons of sludge overflowed from the facility.
The payment will be split evenly between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
"The Big Ox facility's operations presented a significant risk to their workers and nearby property owners," acting EPA Region 7 administrator Edward H. Chu said in a news release announcing Wednesday's settlement between the government agencies, Big Ox Energy -- Siouxland and NLC Energy Venture 30, a Delaware-based limited liability company that is the former owner of Big Ox's parent company and has assumed the liabilities for Big Ox's violations.
Wisconsin-based Big Ox began operations in September 2016 in South Sioux City's Roth Industrial Park, separating solids from industry wastewater and converting them into biogas to be sold and injected into a nearby natural gas pipeline. The remaining wastewater was discharged through the city's sewer system and across the Missouri River to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.
The plant was subject to odor complaints soon after it began operations and was cited for numerous environmental violations for gas emissions, sludge spills and solid waste storage. During multiple inspections of the plant, state and federal regulators found the facility was releasing hazardous amounts of biomass and biogas. On at least 16 occasions from 2017 through 2019, biomass released from the plant's digesters went over the side of the facility's roof and onto the ground, where it mixed with stormwater and discharged onto adjacent property and into nearby water bodies.
Air monitoring determined the plant was emitting methane at levels that were flammable and hydrogen sulfide in amounts that could result in injury or death from inhalation.
The plant was cited for numerous violations, including failure to design and maintain a safe facility, improper digester maintenance, failure to control accidental releases of hazardous substances, air emission standards violations, causing Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant to exceed water quality limits, failure to comply with regulators' orders, unauthorized discharges into water bodies and failure to comply with air and water permits.
Big Ox shut down the plant in April 2019, when Sioux City declined to renew the company's wastewater treatment permit because of nonpayment of outstanding fees and fines.
In January 2020, Nebraska regulators revoked Big Ox's air and stormwater permits because of failures to comply with state regulations.
The plant remains idled and is for sale.
In August, Big Ox and the city of South Sioux City agreed, along with insurance carriers and other private companies, to a $1.75 million settlement of 16 lawsuits filed by neighboring homeowners who said odors and gas releases from the plant ruined their homes and caused health problems.
Judges have entered at least three judgments against Big Ox for nonpayment of claims to suppliers and others who provided services, and the company previously settled a class action lawsuit filed by South Sioux City homeowners who said odors had interfered with local residents' ability to enjoy their life and property and had damaged property values. Terms of that settlement were confidential.
The company is still involved in two other lawsuits involving South Sioux City and lenders.