Big Ox fined $1.1 M for environmental violations

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The owners of the now-closed Big Ox Energy biofuels plant have agreed to pay a $1.1 million civil penalty for violations of federal and state environmental regulations, including an instance in which 80,000 gallons of sludge overflowed from the facility.

The payment will be split evenly between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

"The Big Ox facility's operations presented a significant risk to their workers and nearby property owners," acting EPA Region 7 administrator Edward H. Chu said in a news release announcing Wednesday's settlement between the government agencies, Big Ox Energy -- Siouxland and NLC Energy Venture 30, a Delaware-based limited liability company that is the former owner of Big Ox's parent company and has assumed the liabilities for Big Ox's violations.

Wisconsin-based Big Ox began operations in September 2016 in South Sioux City's Roth Industrial Park, separating solids from industry wastewater and converting them into biogas to be sold and injected into a nearby natural gas pipeline. The remaining wastewater was discharged through the city's sewer system and across the Missouri River to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant.