SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Big Ox Energy officials have reached an agreement that delays the company's hearing before state regulators who are considering whether to revoke its storm water and air quality permits.
Representatives of the idled biofuels plant in South Sioux City are now scheduled to appear before the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality for a three-day hearing beginning July 8 in Lincoln. The hearing had been scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The Wisconsin-based company announced on April 19 that it was temporarily suspending its biogas production operations. On April 30, the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed by the city of Sioux City, bringing operations at the plant to a halt.
The temporary shutdown was one of four stipulations Big Ox agreed to in order to continue the NDEQ hearing. The other stipulations:
-- Big Ox must complete cleanup of digester solids currently stockpiled at the plant by July 1.
-- Big Ox will cease acceptance of truckloads of biological materials for its anaerobic disgesters until the case is resolved.
-- Big Ox will not resume operations until all equipment and building repairs have been completed and approved by the NDEQ.
The NDEQ will permit Big Ox limited use of its main biogas flare to burn off residual materials while cleaning out the digesters and shutting down.
A Big Ox spokesman has said that cleanup of the solid waste stockpile is underway. When the company announced it was ceasing biogas production, Kevin Bradley, Big Ox director of business and economic, said the company would be emptying its digesters so they could be assessed and repaired. No materials would be accepted during that time, he said.
Bradley said on May 1 that the digesters should be empty this month, and there was no estimate when the plant would again be operational.
After a series of citations from state and federal regulators for environmental violations, the NDEQ in March ordered Big Ox to appear for a show cause hearing to justify why it should be allowed to keep its permits. The plant has had problems with repeated venting of hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere and solid waste spills.
Shortly after Big Ox began operations in September 2016, a neighborhood near the plant experienced sewer backups, and residents complained of noxious fumes being emitted from the plant. Those emissions and odor issues have led to more than a dozen lawsuits filed against Big Ox and the city by homeowners in the plant's vicinity who claim its odors are a nuisance and, in some cases, have caused health issues and made their homes uninhabitable.
Prior to shutdown, the plant accepted organic waste from local food and beverage manufacturers and converted it to methane. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant. Big Ox's discharge permit expired April 30. South Sioux City is now routing wastewater past the plant to Sioux City, and wastewater will not flow through Big Ox until a new permit is issued.
Sioux City officials said Big Ox must meet several conditions before the permit will be renewed. Big Ox owes the city more than $3 million in wastewater treatment fees, late charges and fines, a total the company is disputing.