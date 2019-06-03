DAKOTA CITY -- Once Big Ox Energy resumes operations, the company plans to seek Dakota County farmers willing to apply the plant's organic waste to their fields.
The sludge material, a byproduct of liquid food waste the biofuels company processes from a number of local companies, is rich in nutrients that could help farmers offset their commercial fertilizer expenses, Big Ox plant manager Jody Anderson told the Dakota County Board of Commissioners Monday.
Anderson said providing the material to farmers is preferable to hauling it to landfills, and Big Ox hopes to obtain the necessary permits to apply the waste in Nebraska farm fields.
The company has a permit from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and is currently hauling the material, defined in its Iowa permit application as "anaerobic digestion sludge from agricultural and organic waste," to sites in Woodbury and Cherokee counties across the border from its South Sioux City plant. Anderson presented an analysis that showed the materials were within federal Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for toxic metals content.
"We're in line with requirements from the EPA," Anderson said.
Dakota County residents attending Monday's meeting made it obvious to board members they'd rather not see any materials from the plant, which has been cited for environmental violations and the subject of numerous odor complaints, deposited in the county.
"The bottom line is organic smells, and I'm really sick of smelling s--- at my house," Wendy Modlin said. "This company has not done things right since day one."
What role the Dakota County board would have in allowing application of the waste is not completely known. Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality officials said Big Ox could be subject to conditional use permits from each county in which it wishes to deposit the material. Permits also could be required from either the NDEQ or the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
County Board chairman Martin Hohenstein told the concerned residents that commissioners would carefully consider the matter.
"We're an ag county. We're not looking at doing anything to hurt Dakota County," Hohenstein said. "They haven't asked us for anything. They're giving us information."
Big Ox ceased operations on April 30, when the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed by the city of Sioux City. The Wisconsin-based company two weeks earlier had suspended its biogas production operations in order to make repairs it hopes will alleviate odor and emissions issues.
Prior to shutdown, Anderson said, the plant accepted 1.5 million pounds of liquid organic food waste per day from local food manufacturers and converted it to methane. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.
When fully operational, the plant produces 200 tons of the organic sludge daily, Anderson said.
The Wisconsin-based company has been cited several times for environmental violations, including an NDEQ citation earlier this year for storing the solid waste on site. It has been ordered to clean up the stockpile by July 1. The plant also has had problems with repeated venting of hydrogen sulfide gas into the atmosphere and solid waste spills. The company is to appear before the NDEQ for a July 8 show cause hearing to justify why it should be allowed to keep its state storm water and air quality permits.
Big Ox began operations in September 2016, and soon after a neighborhood near the plant experienced sewer backups, and residents complained of noxious fumes being emitted from the plant. Those emissions and odor issues have led to more than a dozen lawsuits filed against Big Ox and the city by homeowners in the plant's vicinity.