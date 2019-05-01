SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Big Ox Energy has ceased all operations after its permit to discharge wastewater to Sioux City's treatment plant expired Tuesday.
"Essentially, the plant is now completely shut down," said Kevin Bradley, Big Ox director of business and economic development.
The South Sioux City biofuels plant had ceased its methane production activities on April 19 in order to make repairs to the plant, which has received numerous citations for environmental violations from Nebraska regulators. It had continued to pretreat wastewater from other South Sioux City industries and discharge it to Sioux City, but those operations now have stopped.
The city of Sioux City will not renew Big Ox's permit until a number of issues are resolved, assistant city attorney Justin Vondrak said. Big Ox owes the city more than $3 million in unpaid wastewater treatment fees, fines and late charges, a total that the company is disputing.
"We have never said we will not reissue a new permit," Vondrak said. "What we have said is there are outstanding issues that need to be resolved before the city reissues a permit."
Both sides said discussions on the permit renewal will continue.
