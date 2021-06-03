Bike Sux returning to Sioux City trails on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- Bike SUX is returning for 2021 after a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 11th annual Bike SUX, a fundraiser for the Journal's Goodfellow Charities, is set to begin at Caribou Coffee, 2939 Hamilton Blvd., on Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and riders take off at 9.
The ride was started in 2009 by Cynthia Donovan, the now-retired classified and digital director of the Sioux City Journal, and her husband John Donovan. The Donovans have stepped back from the ride this year.
Each year, Bike SUX raises somewhere in the neighborhood of $13,000 to $18,000 for Goodfellows, the more-than century-old tradition that gives Christmas presents to needy children. It's the only major fundraiser this time of year for the Christmas-season charity.
Ashley Stokely, a Bike SUX board member and a Journal advertising specialist, said the ride is expected to attract around 100 cyclists this year, or possibly somewhat more.
"So far we've had a lot of very good feedback, a lot of people are really excited to get out on the trails again, and it's just a really fun family event," Stokely said.
The ride traditionally ended at Bambooze, a bar along the Big Sioux River, but the bar is closed. Bambooze, part of the Missouri River Boat Club's clubhouse, had a difficult year after erosion on the river caused part of the structure to collapse at the beginning of 2020. Fundraising and repairs are ongoing.
"I think we're planning on having somebody there, like some volunteers with water and stuff like that, and raffle tickets, and then they can turn around and go back," Stokely said, although some of the more-seasoned riders proceed on their own to the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in North Sioux City. Lunch for the riders is at Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Rd.
Judy Bonertz, a dental hygienist, has taken part in Bike SUX for the past decade and is looking forward to getting back on the trails this year.
Bonertz, who is also a part of the Siouxland Cyclists, a local bicycle group, said her favorite part of Bike SUX is comparing bicycles with other rides and comparing the number of miles ridden.
"It's just a way to get together with a lot of people," she said.
Last summer, with RAGBRAI, Bike SUX and other, smaller rides called off because of the pandemic, Bonertz and her bicycling friends did some informal, socially distanced rides on their own.
"We just kind of made up our own, did our own thing," she said.
Bike SUX will not have a poker run this year, but there are "a lot of really nice raffle items this year," Stokely said, including numerous gift baskets, hotel stays, gift certificates, Wells Enterprises ice cream coupons and more.