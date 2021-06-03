Bike Sux returning to Sioux City trails on Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we're planning on having somebody there, like some volunteers with water and stuff like that, and raffle tickets, and then they can turn around and go back," Stokely said, although some of the more-seasoned riders proceed on their own to the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in North Sioux City. Lunch for the riders is at Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Rd.

Judy Bonertz, a dental hygienist, has taken part in Bike SUX for the past decade and is looking forward to getting back on the trails this year.

Bonertz, who is also a part of the Siouxland Cyclists, a local bicycle group, said her favorite part of Bike SUX is comparing bicycles with other rides and comparing the number of miles ridden.

"It's just a way to get together with a lot of people," she said.

Last summer, with RAGBRAI, Bike SUX and other, smaller rides called off because of the pandemic, Bonertz and her bicycling friends did some informal, socially distanced rides on their own.

"We just kind of made up our own, did our own thing," she said.