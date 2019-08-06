Conveyor belts in the then-Sara Lee Bakery in Sioux City carry dough for brown sugar cinnamon bread on Jan. 5, 2006. Bimbo Bakeries closed the plant at 1500 North U.S. Highway 75 in 2014. Bimbo now plans to close its South Sioux City plant in October, shuttering the last vestige of the Metz Baking company founded in 1892 in Sioux City.
The two bakeries have a rich history in Sioux City. They were originally operated by Sioux City-based Metz Baking under the Old Home brand name. The family business was founded in 1892 by Henry Metz Sr.
Earthgrains acquired Metz in 2000, and a year later Earthgrains was acquired by Sara Lee Corp. Grupo Bimbo acquired Sara Lee's bread-making business in a $959 million deal in 2010.
Bimbo Bakeries USA is the largest bakery company in the United States, with more than 50 bakeries and nearly 20,000 employees. The U.S. division, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, owns many fresh bread and sweet baked goods brands, including Entenmann's, Sara Lee, and Thomas'.
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Sergeant Floyd Monument
Sioux City Public Museum
Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation
Sioux City Art Center
Stone State Park
Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Trinity Heights
Sergeant Floyd River Museum and Welcome Center
Spirit of Siouxland
War Eagle Monument
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum
Milwaukee Railroad Museum
Courthouse exterior
First Bride's Grave
Bruguier Cabin
LaunchPAD Children's Museum
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Peirce Mansion
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy