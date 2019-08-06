{{featured_button_text}}
Conveyor belts in the then-Sara Lee Bakery in Sioux City carry dough for brown sugar cinnamon bread on Jan. 5, 2006. Bimbo Bakeries closed the plant at 1500 North U.S. Highway 75 in 2014. Bimbo now plans to close its South Sioux City plant in October, shuttering the last vestige of the Metz Baking company founded in 1892 in Sioux City.

 Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Bimbo Bakeries will shutter its South Sioux City plant in October, eliminating 81 jobs and severing the last link to a baking company with a 127-year-old history in the metro area.

Bimbo Bakeries, part of Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo, said it will shift production at its 3723 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City to other plants.

In 2014, Bimbo closed its Sioux City bakery at 1500 Highway 75 North, cutting 64 positions.

The two bakeries have a rich history in Sioux City. They were originally operated by Sioux City-based Metz Baking under the Old Home brand name. The family business was founded in 1892 by Henry Metz Sr. 

Earthgrains acquired Metz in 2000, and a year later Earthgrains was acquired by Sara Lee Corp. Grupo Bimbo acquired Sara Lee's bread-making business in a $959 million deal in 2010.

Bimbo Bakeries USA is the largest bakery company in the United States, with more than 50 bakeries and nearly 20,000 employees. The U.S. division, headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb, owns many fresh bread and sweet baked goods brands, including Entenmann's, Sara Lee, and Thomas'.

 

