Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

David Swanson, a University of South Dakota professor of biology, explains the importance of habitat in bolstering the bird population.

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. 

The Dixon County farm, which has not been identified, is the 13th in the state of Nebraska to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a Nebraska Department of Agriculture press release. The size of this farm is not known, though it is the second time this year that a commercial laying facility in Dixon County tested positive for the virus. 

The affected flock will be euthanized and "disposed of in an appropriate manner," according to the press release. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture will also establish a 6.2-mile control zone, in keeping with USDA policy, around the affected premises. 

Because of bird flu, Iowa turkeys get pardoned virtually

Because of bird flu, Iowa turkeys get pardoned virtually

The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines. But avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has been infecting flocks throughout the Midwest, including in Iowa, since March.

