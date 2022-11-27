Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu.

The Dixon County farm, which has not been identified, is the 13th in the state of Nebraska to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a Nebraska Department of Agriculture press release. The size of this farm is not known, though it is the second time this year that a commercial laying facility in Dixon County tested positive for the virus.